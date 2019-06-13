The Washington Park Board last Wednesday night approved a recommendation for soccer fees to be voted on by the city council for final approval.
“We’re wrapping things up with the (Washington Soccer Association),” said Wayne Dunker, parks director.
The recommended fees are $25 for an unlit game and $40 for a lit game.
The recommendation also included a new set of fees for practices, which are $15 without the lights and $20 with the lights.
Dunker noted discussions regarding maintenance on the fields are ongoing, but eventually will need a vote to recommend to the city council.
The recommendation Wednesday night was for fees only.
“We need to get the new fees going for the fall season,” Dunker said.
The new fees will be a set fee not dependent on the organization. In the past, the fees were split for nonprofit organizations and general organizations.
All fees are based on one hour games and practices.
Maintenance
The fees and charges committee recommended that initial striping of the Lakeview Field would cost the organization $100.
Then, everytime the parks department has to reline the field it will cost $50.
Dunker said the soccer association’s intent is to reline the fields themselves.
The association’s president, Sarah Lough, is looking into getting quotes on soccer field maintenance.
“We’re willing to hear what she has to propose,” Dunker said. “We’re thinking, and they’re hoping, that we just have to do the initial setup at the beginning of the year.”
If staff is only needed initially they’ll be able to concentrate on other parks needs, he added.
Lough said maintenance would include mowing, striping and improvements made to the fields.
The association recently installed pavers, paving stones that create a type of exterior flooring, to increase safety of the players stepping through the gates onto the fields. The parks department followed up Thursday to mulch those areas.
Lough noted that there are some water issues on the fields that will be handled by the parks department before the fall season. She also said some broken fencing at the field has been repaired by the department.
“It’s a good partnership between us and the city,” Lough said. “WSA is pleased with the partnership and the progress that’s being made.”