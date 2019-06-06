Washington High School will hold its prom at a new location in 2020 and 2021.
The school board last Wednesday approved two contracts with the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Chesterfield for the event.
There was no discussion because the prom agreements were under the consent agenda.
The 2020 prom will be held Saturday, May 2, and the 2021 prom is scheduled for Saturday, May 1.
Prom has been held at the Amercia’s Center Atrium in Downtown St. Louis for a number of years.
School officials said the funds to pay for the prom are student generated through fundraisers and self-pay.