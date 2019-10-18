The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night gave the nod to rezone property on West Fifth Street for a proposed triplex.
The request was made by Richard and Phyllis Steckel to rezone 2.1 acres on West Fifth Street across from Schulte’s Bakery. They requested rezoning from R-1B single-family residential to R-3 multifamily residential.
The Steckels intend to build an “owner occupied triplex” with one unit on the ground level, where the couple will live, and two units on the second floor.
The property is adjacent to single-family homes. City staff recommended approval of the request.
Along the Fifth Street corridor it is not out of the ordinary for multifamily zoning, according to Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director.
Maniaci noted that West Fifth Street has a mix of single-family, multifamily and commercial uses. He added that staff said the proposed use is in accordance with the area.
To the north, east and west are single-family R-1B zoned districts. Across West Fifth Street, where Schulte’s Bakery is located, the property is zoned commercial.
City codes would allow up to 46 units on that size of a lot in the R-3 residential district. However, a development of that size would need about 100 parking spaces, landscape buffering and substantial stormwater retention, Maniaci noted.
Because of the nature of the lot, a 46-unit development is not realistic. Maniaci said neighboring properties will likely be “protected” from any development too intensive for the area.
“I can see some concern with the size (of the lot) and the intensity of a development that could go on it,” he said. “It is not realistic for the development to get to the size that is not appropriate for the area — that’s the meat and potatoes of our recommendation.”
Maniaci added that the architectural style matches neighboring residences, because it will “appear as a single-family home.”
Richard Steckel told the commission that the home would be about 60 feet wide.
The planning commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval by the Washington City Council. The council meets next Oct. 28.
Plan board member John Borgmann cast the dissenting vote. Members Chuck Watson and Mark Kluesner were not at Monday’s meeting.
Owners
The Steckels currently live outside the city limits and are downsizing.
The couple noted that they may build a second triplex, or quadplex, on the property that would be the same style as the current proposal.
Also at the meeting were two couples who will live in the upstairs units.
Maniaci added that the garage for the main floor will be facing Fifth Street and the garages for the other two units will be in the rear of the building. There will be an elevator from the garage to the upper level, according to preliminary plans.
Concerns
Jeff Aholt, who lives near the property, questioned what would happen when the Steckels and two other couples no longer live there.
“It will turn into rental property and ruin the value of everything around it,” he suggested.
Planning commission chairman Tom Holdmeier said that any residence could be rented out and that it is unlikely it would impact home values.
“I have 14 units and I know what they are like,” Aholt replied.
A woman who lives across from the Steckel property questioned if there would be additional buildings in the rear, north side, of the property.
“That is a big lot,” she said. “What is to prevent them from building behind (the proposed structure)?”
Maniaci explained that the developers would be required to construct a road to access buildings to the rear of the lot. He added that there would not likely be room for a road if there are two triplexes on the lot.
It also was noted that due to the elevation of the land on the north side of the property, it would be very difficult to build there.
Runoff
In addition, there were two residents of Horn Street who expressed concern about stormwater runoff from the development to their property to the north.
According to Maniaci, city code mandates that developers go through the city’s engineering department to show that runoff from any new construction will not disturb other properties.
Horn Street resident Gayle Vincent — whose home is in the middle of a valley — asked who would be responsible if there is runoff from the new buildings.
Maniaci told Vincent to contact city hall if she sees mud or water coming from the site during construction and a “stop work” order would be issued.
“The codes are pretty clear on this,” he said.