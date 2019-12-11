Over 600 people took part in the 37th annual Holiday House Tour this past Sunday.
Sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc., the tour featured four homes, one business and two historic buildings.
Also part of the tour was the downtown post office, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ for its Festival of Trees and the Washington Public Library, which featured a train display.
“The tour went very well,” said Cassidy Lowery, events specialist. “We had some pretty impressive homes, including one with over 50 Christmas trees.
“We are so grateful for all of the property owners who opened up their doors for our community,” she added.
The tour was close to a sellout, Lowery said.
Stops included private homes at 1109 W. Fifth St., 502 W. Fifth St., 404 W. Third St. and 204 E. Second St.
The historic buildings featured were the Tibbe Power Co., 426 W. Front St., and Roettger Inn Loft, 120 W. Front St.
Helfrich Hotz Brandt LLC., 320 Lafayette St., was the business featured.
A free trolley transported guests to the different stops.
Proceeds from the tour will benefit the downtown organization to help continue its preservation efforts.