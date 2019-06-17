Work has begun on a sidewalk and resurfacing project on Steutermann and Bieker roads in Washington.
The work is being conducted by Krupp Construction, Ellisville, which was awarded the contract in April.
Plans call for milling for a 3-inch asphalt overlay from Highway A east to the city limits at Washington Heights Drive. During the work, sidewalks will be installed along Steutermann Road to Highway 47.
During the project there will be street reconstruction, striping, retaining wall, sidewalk and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramp construction along the stretch of the roadways.
The first month of construction will include a concrete sidewalk, curb and gutter work, and retaining wall work.
It is expected to be completed by Aug. 15.
The estimated cost for the project was $727,715.55, according to city staff. Krupp was the low bidder at $621,416.65.
In April, John Nilges, public works director, said a goal of the project is to “connect subdivisions” similar to the West Main Street sidewalk project that recently was completed.
Nilges noted that the Steutermann and Bieker roads project will be done in coordination with a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project to “micro surface” Highway 47 from Third Street to the Norwood Trailer Court.
The state project will bring sidewalks along that stretch of Highway 47 into ADA compliance.
The city project was approved in the 2015-2018 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the St. Louis region.
There were four other bids for the work: NB West Contracting, $659,374.05; K.J. Unnerstall Construction, $666,501; and Pavement Solutions, $708,112.58.
Sight Issues
In April, Nilges told the Washington City Council that during the planning of the Steutermann and Bieker roads project city officials became aware of sight issues from Valley Drive turning to Steutermann Road in the area of Well House No. 9.
In December 2018, a car struck Well House No. 9 at the corner of Steutermann Road near Valley Drive. The damage at the facility led to construction of a larger well house.
According to Nilges, the new structure was built 1 foot to the south of where it had been located, allowing for better sight distance from Valley Drive.
Nilges added that there is a concrete island located at the Valley Drive and Steutermann Road intersection, which could be removed and Valley Drive could be extended 3 feet to the north.
He said that possibly could be a change order during the resurfacing project.
It was reported Tuesday that the well house will be in operation in the next few weeks following an electrical inspection.