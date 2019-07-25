Motorists should expect delays beginning Monday during a street project on the south side of Washington.
Paving of Bieker and Steutermann roads is slated to begin July 29 and it will take five to six days to complete, depending on weather, according to city officials. Paving will be done between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The work will be on Steutermann Road from Highway A east to Highway 47, and on Bieker Road from Highway 47 east to the city limits at Washington Heights Drive
Both roads will remain open during the work but lane closures are expected. There will be flaggers to direct traffic during lane closures.
Motorists should expect delays and pay attention to construction workers, signs and equipment.
Plans call for a 3-inch asphalt overlay from Highway A east to the city limits at Washington Heights Drive. During the work, sidewalks will be installed.
The project was approved in the 2015-2018 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the St. Louis region.
Krupp Construction, Ellisville, was the low bidder at $621,416.65. There were four other bids for the work: NB West Contracting, $659,374.05; K.J. Unnerstall Construction, $666,501; and Pavement Solutions, $708,112.58. The estimated cost for the project was $727,715.55.
The Steutermann and Bieker roads project will be done in coordination with a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project to “micro surface” Highway 47 from Third Street to the Norwood Trailer Court. That state work is being done at night. The project will bring sidewalks along that stretch of Highway 47 into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance.
According to Washington city staff, during the planning of the Steutermann and Bieker roads project city officials became aware of sight issues from Valley Drive turning to Steutermann Road.
In December 2018, a Ford Mustang struck Well House No. 9 at the corner of Steutermann Road near Valley Drive. The damage at the facility led to construction of a larger well house.
The new structure was built 1 foot to the south of where it had been located, allowing for better sight distance from Valley Drive.