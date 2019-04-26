Downtown Washington Inc. will host its 11th annual WashMO BBQ, Bikes & Blues Festival this weekend in the historic downtown district.
The three-day, family-oriented event will feature a professional barbecue competition, live blues music and a motorcycle show on Sunday.
Cassidy Lowery, events and promotions specialist, said there also will be a full food court, various vendors, a photo booth on Main Street and wine slushies by Adam Puchta Winery.
Grace’s Place Vintage Market also will be held in conjunction with the festival. Vendors selling vintage, vintage repurposed and vintage upcycled items will be set up on the downtown streets.
The vintage market is a major fundraiser for Grace’s Place, which provides emergency shelter for children.
Children’s activities will include The Monkey Bus, a balloon clown, face painter and games.
The hours for both the blues festival and vintage market are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Barbecue
WashMO BBQ, Bikes & Blues will kick off Friday with the “Anything But” open competition for barbecue teams, in which they can enter a food in the category of sandwiches.
“This is a fun way for the teams to make a dish that is not barbecue and be creative,” said Lowery.
On Saturday, the barbecue competition, sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society, will get underway. About 40 teams from across the U.S. and even the Netherlands will compete for the title of grand champion, along with trophies, ribbons and cash prizes for the winners.
Lowery said over $10,500 in prize money will be given out.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, a barbecue tasting event will be open to the public, in which each team competes for People’s Choice. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online on www.downtownwashmo.org or at the event.
A Kids Que competition also will take place Saturday.
Blues Music
The live music will kick off Friday with Brian Curran from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by Ivas John from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, The Dust Covers will perform from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Next, the Kingdom Brothers will take the stage from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. followed by the Paul Cockrum Trio from 5 to 8 p.m.
The BagLunch Blues Band will close out the festival Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Bike Show
On Sunday, a motorcycle show will take place from noon to 4 p.m. with special parking for those on two wheels under the Farmers’ Market.
Lowery said trophies will be awarded in different categories, including People’s Choice.
“We’re hoping for a lot of motorcyclists to show up,” said Lowery. “Last year we had some rain so that kept some of them away.”
Downtown Washington Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and continued vitality of the historic downtown area.
For more information on WashMo BBQ, Bikes & Blues, people may contact Lowery at 636-239-1743 or at events@downtownwashmo.org or visit www.downtownwashmo.org or https://www.facebook.com/downtownwashmo.