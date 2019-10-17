Bill Battle, The Missourian’s sports editor, will be inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame Thursday in ceremonies in Columbia.
Battle is a veteran photojournalist with The Missourian. He has won many national and state awards for his photography, which includes news photos of a variety of events. His photos include the full gamut of sports, from the professional level to high schools to little league games.
In 2020, it will be Battle’s 30th year with The Missourian. He began as a sports writer and became sports editor in 1996.
“Bill’s dedication sets an example for all photojournalists,” according to Bill Miller, Sr., editor and publisher of The Missourian. “He has progressed steadily as a photojournalist in his career with The Missourian. The many awards he has won attest to his talents. To improve his photography, he used his keen sense of responsibility to this newspaper, along with his other talents, and he is worthy of induction into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame. We are proud of him.”
His career in journalism actually began while in junior high school in St. Louis County. His skills were recognized at Missouri Military Academy, where he was a member of the school newspaper staff, which he served as editor. That earned him a spot as a finalist for the Missouri Interscholastic Press Association’s high school journalist of the year. He continued writing and honed his skills as a writer and sports editor for his college newspaper. In 1990, he was a finalist for the Missouri College Newspaper Association’s college journalist of the year.
After graduating from Southeast Missouri State University in 1990, he joined The Missourian’s staff as a sports writer, photographer and darkroom tech. His achievements began shortly after joining this newspaper. He won state, regional and national awards for his photos and writing. He has been named the National Sportscaster and Sportswriter Association’s Missouri sportswriter of the year five times.
His work in sports journalism brought him honors outside the industry, including being presented the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s Distinguished Service Award, and the Missouri Interscholastic Athlete Administrators Association Service Award.
Battle covered the St. Louis Rams from 1995-2015 and one Super Bowl the Rams played in as a photographer on the sidelines. He has covered a number of high school state championship games in football and basketball.
The Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame was established in 2005 here in Washington, its home for 10 years. It was moved to the Journalism School at the University of Missouri in Columbia four years ago. This year the event will be held in the new Center for Missouri Studies, The Sam B. Cook Hall, 605 Elm St., Columbia. The new building on Elm Street is across the street from the MU campus.