Whether you’re looking for food, entertainment or to shop, the 11th annual WashMO BBQ, Bikes & Blues Festival will have it all.
Sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc., the three-day, family-oriented event will feature a professional barbecue competition, live blues music and a motorcycle show on Sunday.
The festival, which kicked off Friday night, also will have a full food court, various vendors, a photo booth on Main Street and wine slushies by Adam Puchta Winery.
Grace’s Place Vintage Market also will be held in conjunction with the festival. Vendors selling vintage, vintage repurposed and vintage upcycled items will be set up on the downtown streets.
The vintage market is a major fundraiser for Grace’s Place, which provides emergency shelter for children.
Children’s activities will include The Monkey Bus, a balloon clown, face painter and games.
The hours for both the blues festival and vintage market are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cassidy Lowery, Downtown Washington Inc. events and promotions specialist, said the festival will be held rain or shine.
Barbecue
The festival was scheduled to kick off Friday with the “Anything But” open competition for barbecue teams, in which they can enter a food in the category of sandwiches.
On Saturday, the barbecue competition, sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society, will get underway. Teams from across the U.S. and even the Netherlands will compete for the title of grand champion, along with trophies, ribbons and cash prizes for the winners. Over $10,500 in prize money will be given out.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, a barbecue tasting event will be open to the public, in which each team competes for People’s Choice. Tickets are $15.
A Kids Que competition also will take place Saturday.
Blues Music
The live music was scheduled to kick off Friday with Brian Curran from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by Ivas John from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, The Dust Covers will perform from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Next, the Kingdom Brothers will take the stage from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. followed by the Paul Cockrum Trio from 5 to 8 p.m.
The BagLunch Blues Band will close out the festival Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Bike Show
On Sunday, a motorcycle show will take place from noon to 4 p.m. with special parking for those on two wheels under the Farmers’ Market.
Trophies will be awarded in different categories, including People’s Choice.