Mercy Hospital Washington’s auxiliary was named a 2019 Auxiliary of the Year by the Missouri Association of Hospital Auxiliaries during the Missouri Hospital Association’s 97th Annual Convention & Trade Show, held Nov. 7 in Osage Beach.
The auxiliary received recognition as an auxiliary of a hospital with between 101 and 300 licensed beds. The auxiliary members, the majority of which are volunteers, work throughout the hospital in support of clinical and administrative staff.
The auxiliary’s concierge program — which provides assistance and comfort to patients and families, helps with wayfinding, provides newspapers and reading material, waits with patients, answers questions, and more — has been instrumental in increasing patient satisfaction scores.
The auxiliary was recognized for embracing the Missouri Association of Health Auxiliaries sleep apnea state project, with proceeds from their efforts being used to refurbish Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines. Through the project, the auxiliary hosted a special “Wine for Winks” fundraising event, with proceeds raised benefiting the project.
The auxiliary’s 155 members provided 8,833 hours of service in the hospital and throughout the community. In addition, auxiliary programs contributed over $82,500 to hospital priorities and for health-focused student scholarships.
The Missouri Hospital Association is a nonprofit association in Jefferson City that represents 141 Missouri hospitals. In addition to representation and advocacy on behalf of its membership, the association offers continuing education programs on current health care topics and seeks to educate the public about health care issues.
Mercy Hospital Washington, a member of Mercy, is a 148-bed hospital which serves all or parts of Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, St. Charles, St. Louis and Warren counties.
The hospital offers comprehensive emergency, heart, cancer, surgical, obstetric, pediatric and other health services.
The hospital is supported by the care of more than 180 physicians and advanced practitioners who are part of Mercy Clinic.