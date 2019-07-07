A pea gravel surface was laid down last Thursday and Friday, June 27-28, at the Augusta Elementary playground, according to Washington School District Building and Grounds Director Kevin Hunewill.
Construction on the medium for the playground was to begin June 26, but was delayed due to rainy weather conditions. Wet conditions have caused numerous delays.
With the completion of the pea gravel soft surface, the playground is ready for use.
Washington Engineering & Architecture also is currently conducting indepth surveys on elevation for the playground’s handicap walkway. The sidewalk should be completed by the time school begins in August.