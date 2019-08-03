Washington School District officials said preliminary assessed values have been received from the three county assessors in the district.
The district resides in parts of three counties — Franklin, Warren and St. Charles.
Robin Kluesner, accounting director, gave a brief update on the numbers to the school board Wednesday night. She stressed the numbers will change again before the board sets the tax levy in August.
“Right now we are seeing an increase of 3.18 percent in assessed value this year from the three counties combined,” she said. “But there’s good news and bad news.”
Residential real estate shows an increase of 6.53 percent, she said, and commercial real estate shows an increase of 7.62 percent.
However, it was determined there is a drop in railroad and utilities valuations she said, and officials plan to look further into why that is occurring.
Kluesner said valuations from railroad and utilities will fluctuate as projects are started or completed, which results in a shift from locally assessed property to state assessed.
“So the good news is assessed values are up, but with the railroad and utilities drop, it’s not as high as we had estimated,” she said. “But we know the numbers are still preliminary.”
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said assessed value trends will be an agenda item for the August meeting of Franklin County superintendents, which Washington hosts.
VanLeer also plans to hold a workshop for school board members in mid-August to review the numbers before the tax rate hearing at the Wednesday, Aug. 28, meeting.