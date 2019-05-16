Organizers are expecting big crowds to turn out for the 38th annual Art Fair & Winefest this weekend in Downtown Washington.
The festival will kick off Friday night and run through Sunday afternoon on and around the Main and Elm streets parking lot.
“We’re hoping for 15,000 to 20,000 people because the weather forecast looks great,” said Cassidy Lowery, events and promotion specialist for Downtown Washington Inc., which sponsors the event.
Lowery said the festival will feature winetasting, a juried selection of artists, live music and a full food court.
“It’s shaping up to be a great event and we hope everyone comes down to check it out,” she said.
Winefest
There will be 15 featured wineries offering over 70 wines this year for both the winefest and Sip & Savor Sunday.
The winetasting will be held Friday and Saturday under the pavilion at the Washington Farmers’ Market. The hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Admission to the winetasting is $30, which includes a souvenir wineglass and complimentary cheese and crackers. More than 70 wines will be offered for tasting.
“Visitors in the winetasting area also will have the opportunity to enter drawings for giveaway prizes,” said Lowery.
Sip & Savor Sunday
Sip & Savor Sunday is designed to provide seasoned winetasting guests or first-time visitors with a truly memorable experience that will allow them to celebrate spring, indulge their senses and learn more about pairing great area restaurant foods with fabulous Missouri wines, Lowery said.
“The wineries and area restaurants come together to showcase food and wine pairings specially crafted for this event,” she said.
This event will run from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased in advance or at the event.
Celebrity judges from Feast magazine will be on hand to award the traveling trophy to this year’s winner.
Visitors can then vote for their favorite pairing and a People’s Choice award will be given out.
Art Fair
Held adjacent to the winetasting pavilion, the Art Fair will showcase a juried selection of about 38 artists featuring exhibitions and sales run by the Arts Council of Washington in conjunction with Downtown Washington Inc.
Lowery said items on sale will include watercolor paintings, photography, woodwork and other artwork.
Admission is free. The hours will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Live Music
The entertainment will open Friday, May 17, with The Tall Poppies performing from 6 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, May 18, the Friends of Aaron will play from noon to 4 p.m., followed by Joe Fry the Guitar Guy from 4 to 6 p.m. and then Savana from 6 to 10 p.m.
The Garden Party will perform Sunday, May 19, from noon to 4 p.m.
Returning this year will be the Wine 101 class, a free event that will take place Saturday at noon on Main Street in front of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce building.
“Guests can listen to local award-winning winemaker Ryan Menke explain his experience with wine and the winemaking process,” Lowery said. “This is an opportunity to dive deep into what wine is all about.”
The food court will feature a wide variety of food, including a Mediterranean vendor and homemade fudge.
Wine will be available by the glass and bottle, as well as beer.
Lowery said several local organizations will have booths at the event.