The search for a new Washington Public Library director is over.
Two months after the search began, the library board named Nelson Appell as director.
“We are thrilled to have him here,” said Katie Dieckhaus, board president.
The decision was made by an unanimous vote from the board Monday, Oct. 28. Appell accepted the offer shortly after.
“I’m really looking forward to the challenges that are awaiting us,” said Appell. “There is a lot of good stuff coming up.”
Appell has been with the library for seven years.
“I’m personally looking forward to all that he has in store and his leadership,” said Dieckhaus.
The search for a new director came about in August after it was announced that former director Claire Miller was no longer employed by the city. She served as the seventh city librarian.
Miller was hired in March 2017 after a nearly four-month search.
During the most recent search, Appell was named interim director.
“We appreciate not only you taking the position, but also holding down the fort,” said Jeff Holtmeier, board vice president/treasurer.
The board received resumes from four qualified applicants and interviewed two applicants for the position.
A search committee had been formed to help find the right fit. The committee was comprised of Darren Lamb, city administrator; Mayor Sandy Lucy; Shauna Pfitzinger, human resources director; Dieckhaus; and Diane Lick and Norma Brinker, both board members.
The library board was solely responsible for hiring the director. The selection did not require approval from the city council.
The director is responsible for supervising the day-to-day operations of the library.
Appell will be in charge of developing and managing the departmental budget, maintaining the library collection, providing support and information to the community, and overseeing development and implementation of on-site programs and outreach.
At the moment, there are 14 staff members working at the library.
Earlier this year, the library celebrated its 95th anniversary.
The library also received support from a tax levy increase. The increase was a first since 1954.
The property taxes are now equal to those in the Scenic Regional Library District.
The 10-cent increase doubles the levy to 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation. It’s expected to generate roughly $250,000.
The city supports the library’s budget with $325,000 from general revenue.
The levy increase will expand the city’s budget by about $125,000.