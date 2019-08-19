Nelson Appell has been named the Washington Public Library interim director as the search begins for a new director.
“It feels good,” said Appell. “I was hopeful and pleasantly surprised.”
It was announced last week that a search committee had been formed for a new director, as former director, Claire Miller, is no longer employed by the city.
“We have been working with the library’s board of trustees closely and wanted someone who could take care of the day-to-day management of the library,” said City Administrator Darren Lamb.
“Both the board and administration felt that Nelson could serve that role,” said Lamb.
Appell said he will continue with the same job duties as he had before, but also will assume some director roles, such as attending board meetings and being the point person during the interim period.
“We have some projects in the works and will continue to push those forward in the interim period,” said Appell.
The city is planning to post the job opening next week.
Then a search committee will review applications at the end of September and set up interviews in October.
The committee includes Lamb, Mayor Sandy Lucy, Shauna Pfitzinger, human resources director, and two or three library board members including President Katie Dieckhaus.
The library board will be responsible for hiring the candidate. The decision will not need to go to the city council.
Miller was the seventh city librarian. She was hired in March 2017 after a nearly four-month search.
Currently, there are 14 staff members working at the library. In February, the library celebrated its 95th anniversary.
This year also brought a tax levy increase for the first time since 1954.
The property taxes are now equal to those in the Scenic Regional Library District.
The 10-cent increase doubles the levy to 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation. It’s expected to generate about $250,000.