Family and friends who have mourned the loss of a child will gather for a candlelight vigil this Friday, Dec. 6, at the Angel of Hope monument in Washington.
The Angel of Hope is a meditative garden located in Bernie Hillermann Park just past the All-Abilities Playground where parents, siblings and families can come to mourn and heal. It is a place of remembrance, healing and love.
The vigil provides families and friends who have experienced the loss of a child to gather and remember their loved ones during the holiday season.
The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. and will include a short program. It is expected to last about one hour, regardless of weather conditions.
Each parent leaves a white flower at the statue in memory of their child. Candles and flowers will be provided.
No seating is provided, so those guests who are in need of seating are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
The public is welcome to attend. Parking will be available at the All-Abilities Playground and the Lakeview Soccer Fields parking lots.
For more information regarding the vigil, people should call 636-390-1080.