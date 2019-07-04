Washington are preparing to welcome Bruce Riggs and Jack Clasen, the America in Bloom (AIB) judges for this year’s competition.
The judges will arrive Wednesday, July 24. The evaluation tour will take place Thursday and Friday, July 25-26.
“We are thrilled to show them Wash MO!” said Sally Bocklage, Washington in Bloom co-chair. “It’s always a privilege to host these national judges.”
Bocklage noted that both of them have visited Washington before.
“The projects, growth and improvements they see will be especially important,” she said.
The city started competing as an AIB participant in 2011.
At last year’s AIB National Awards Program, Washington received seven stars out of 10 with an honorable mention for its urban forestry. The city also received the Community Mentoring Award.
The star rating was implemented last year. Before that, participants were judged on a bloom rating system with five blooms being the most a community could receive.
Communities are judged on overall impression, community vitality, environmental efforts, heritage celebration, urban forestry, landscaped areas and flowers.
AIB is the only national awards program that sends specially trained judges to visit the participants. The 2019 AIB National Symposium and Awards Ceremony will take place in St. Charles, Ill., Oct. 3-5.
2020 Symposium
Washington will host the 2020 symposium. The majority of the symposium will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown St. Louis. It’s common for the symposium to be held in larger cities, while the actual host is a small community nearby.
This is due to the need for a hotel large enough to accommodate 200 to 250 people with enough conference rooms. The city of Washington will host guests on the Friday of the symposium weekend.
Guests will take tours around Washington and will be provided a lunch. Then they will have time to explore the city on their own before returning to St. Louis.
Proposed tour places include the All-Abilities Park, Miller-Post Nature Reserve, Rotary Riverfront Trail and the Washington Historical Society.
The symposium will take place Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 1-3, 2020.