The Washington City Council Tuesday approved an amendment to an agreement to purchase a tract of land at 902 Locust St.
Initially the contract was approved Oct. 1, 2017, for the property owned by Carleen Holtmeyer and Claudette Daegele.
The property is located adjacent to the former Frick’s building at Eighth and Locust streets.
The amendment changes the closing date for the sale of property to March 15.
City staff has indicated the purchase of the property is the “final piece” of land acquisition for plans to redevelop that area.
Plans call for stormwater improvements near Busch Creek and residences. A portion of Busch Creek Greenway will be on the property.