The Washington Municipal Airport runway will close for up to a week beginning Aug. 12 for restriping and concrete repairs.
During Monday’s Washington Area Highway and Transportation Committee meeting, John Nilges, public works director, said city staff is getting the word out about the closure.
Initially city officials had planned for the restriping during a concrete apron project at the airport last year. Both the apron and striping are funded through a grant. However, bids for the restriping portion of the project came in much higher than expected.
According to Nilges, while the runway is closed minor concrete repairs will be made.
“We thought it is in the best interest to do it all at one time,” he said.
The contractor had wanted to conduct the work next week, during the Washington Town & Country Fair, but Nilges told representatives of the company that would not be possible.
The city will be monitoring extended weather forecasts leading up to the restriping and concrete repair project.
The city has been targeting restriping for two years, since the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) conducted an inspection.
Nilges added that the city had received two bids for the project.
In June, the Washington City Council approved three ordinances pertaining to the project, including awarding a bid for the work to American Pavement Solutions, Green Bay, Wis.
One ordinance approved a contract with American Pavement Solutions, the low bidder on the project for $206,185.06. The only other bid the city received was from Parking Lot Maintenance LLC at the cost of $240,702.90.
A second ordinance was to enter into a contract with Crawford, Murphy, & Tilly, Inc. (CMT) at the cost of $52,871.69 for design consulting services, which includes inspections of the work.
The total cost of the project, including engineering and construction, is $259,056.75. That is about 15 percent lower than the engineer’s estimate of $336,193.94.
CMT provided several references for American Pavement Solution because the city has not worked with the firm.
The city will pay 10 percent of the total cost of the project, including consulting services. The remaining 90 percent will be funded through the grant.
The council approved a third ordinance in June authorizing a State Block Grant administered through the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission.
Master Plan
The concrete apron and restriping are part of the 20-year master plan updated and adopted by the Washington City Council earlier this year.
The plan maps out the next phases of major improvement projects for the city’s airfield.
Having a master plan puts the city in position to obtain federal grants to finance improvements.
The plan also is a requirement for the city to continue to receive annual entitlement funds through the Federal Aviation Administration.
Each year the city receives $160,000 in federal funds to be used for capital improvements. Nilges noted that the newest hangar at the airport was built using those entitlement funds.
Some of the major projects in the new 20-year plan are:
• Extending and widening the landing strip from 5,000 by 75 feet to 5,500 by 100 feet;
• Enlarging the ramp area; and
• Building a new terminal/main hangar.
MoDOT’s 2020-2024 transportation improvement plan includes funding for land acquisition and clearing at Washington Regional Airport earmarked for fiscal year 2022. There is $558,000 in state funding matched by $62,000 local funding.
According to Nilges, the city can accumulate annual funds to use on a larger project.
City Takeover
The city assumed operations at the airport March 1.
Last year, the city took steps to take over airport management from Washington Aviation, which has been operating the airport since 1997.
Since 2013, the city has contracted with Washington Aviation for fixed rate operator services at the cost of $4,250 per month. The city also has paid Washington Aviation $3,620 monthly for lawn mowing at the airport.
There are 36 hangars in three buildings at the Washington airport. There is a waiting list consisting of more than 15 plane owners who would like space at the airport.