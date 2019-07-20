Professional volunteer judges from the America in Bloom (AIB) national awards program will visit Washington July 25-26.
This is Washington’s ninth year as an AIB participant. The city is one of the many communities across America working on local revitalization programs.
AIB officials say participants experience better cooperation among municipal, commercial and residential sectors because everyone works toward a common goal.
In addition to receiving a detailed written evaluation from the judges citing strengths and opportunities for improvement, participants receive a special mention for what the judges deem to be an extraordinary project or program.
Additional awards that can be earned include: population category winner, outstanding achievement award – the “best of the best” over all participants in each of the evaluated criteria, special awards, community champion and YouTube video.
Judges will be evaluating the community’s efforts in the areas of flowers, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, celebrating heritage, community vitality and overall impression.
The judging team members that are set to visit Washington are Jack Clasen and Bruce Riggs.
Clasen brings a varied background to AIB. After receiving a Ph.D. in community health from Indiana University he began his career as a college professor. Then he became a small business owner, community volunteer and Master Gardener.
He has been with AIB since its inception. Before retiring to Raleigh, N.C., he lived in the Cincinnati area where he cofounded and chaired the local beautification committee and the annual “Art in the Garden” tour.
Clasen’s own yard was voted one of the 10 best in the tri-state region, was filmed by HGTV and featured in Cincinnati Magazine.
Clasen serves as co-chair of the national awards program and secretary of the AIB board. He has judged more than 75 communities in the U.S., Canada, Scotland and Ireland.
Riggs currently freelances in horticulture and is involved in several not-for-profit institutions.
He also is very involved in the family landscape design business with his wife Melanie Menachem Riggs, who also is an AIB judge. They reside in New Rochelle, N.Y.
Riggs recently held the position of curator of science at the Bruce Museum of Arts & Science in Greenwich, Conn.
During his 18 years at the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG), Riggs was very involved with the Horticulture and Education divisions.
He administered the creation and implementation of the internationally recognized interpretation program for the NYBG.
Of recent, he has been very involved in elementary school science and horticulture programs.
He has worked on projects for the American Association of Museums and the Institute of Museum Studies, and has been very involved with Mountain Top Arboretum in Tannersville, N.Y., serving as president since 1998.
Riggs is an avid traveler having visited numerous gardens and natural areas.
To date, more than 250 communities from 45 states have participated in the AIB program and more than 22 million people have been touched by it.
Awards will be announced Oct. 3-5 at AIB’s National Symposium and Awards Celebration, held this year in St. Charles, Ill.