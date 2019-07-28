The pride of living in Washington shows, an America in Bloom judge commented during his visit this week.
“My favorite aspect of Washington is just how clean and tidy the town is,” Jack Clasen said. “The people here take pride in their yards.”
The pride reflected in the yards around town hit home for Clasen whose own yard was voted one of the 10 best in the tristate region, was filmed by HGTV and featured in Cincinnati magazine.
The visiting judge also noted the same pride by building owners.
“It has a big impact on people,” said Clasen, who has visited once before in 2016 for that year’s national awards program.
At lunch Thursday, Clasen told a story about how he received a Washington Town & Country Fair hat when he first visited three years ago. Now when he wears it, people ask him where that Fair is and he simply replies “Washington, Mo.”
Jennifer Giesike, Chamber president/CEO and Fair manager, immediately rushed off to grab a new Washington Fair hat for both judges.
“I didn’t want to have to ask,” Clasen said, jokingly. “I’ll be back in another three years!”
Clasen was accompanied by Bruce Riggs during the visit, who also had previously visited as a judge. Riggs first visited in 2014.
In 2014, he said he it was difficult to figuring out where everything was, but now he knows where he is when he sees the water tower and can use the orientation of the Missouri River.
He noted the best features of Washington are the landscaping and business district.
“I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen,” said Riggs.
This is Washington’s ninth year as an AIB participant. Each year, participants receive a written evaluation from the judges detailing the community’s strengths and the opportunities for improvement. They also receive a special mention for what the judges deem to be an extraordinary project or program.
Additional awards include population category winner, outstanding achievement award, special awards, community champion and Youtube video.
Judges are evaluating the community’s efforts in the areas of flowers, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, celebrating heritage, community vitality and overall impression.
Jack Clasen
Clasen brings a varied background to AIB. Initially, he began his career as a college professor after receiving a Ph.D. in community health from Indiana University.
Then he became a small business owner, community volunteer and Master Gardener.
Clasen has been with the AIB program since its beginning and now he serves as co-chair of the national awards program and secretary of the AIB board.
He’s judged more than 75 communities spanning the United States, Canada, Scotland and Ireland.
Clasen lived in the Cincinnati area before retiring to Raleigh, N.C. In Cincinnati, he cofounded and chaired the local beautification committee and the annual “Art in the Garden” tour.
Comparing his initial visit to this one, Clasen said he’s seen visual improvements. He also noted the improvements made to the parks system and said how the trail system has expanded.
Clasen hopes to see more of downtown redevelopment in Washington because it’s becoming increasingly rare in the United States. He said downtown areas are either dying or being revitalized.
He also took note of the planters and hanging plants around town he saw, saying they were visually pleasing.
“I think Washington is a real model for the country,” Clasen said. “People here seem to be working together for the common good. It’s wonderful to see.”
Bruce Riggs
Riggs spent 18 years with the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) and was very involved with the Horticulture and Education divisions there. He administered the creation and implementation of the internationally recognized interpretation program for the NYBG.
More recently, he’s been involved in elementary school science and horticulture programs, and helps with his family landscape design business alongside his wife Melanie Menachem Riggs, who also is an AIB judge.
Riggs also freelances in horticulture and is involved in several not-for-profit institutions. He recently held the position of curator of science at the Bruce Museum of Arts & Science in Greenwich, Conn.
Additionally, he has worked on projects for the American Association of Museums and the Institute of Museum Studies, and has been very involved with Mountain Top Arboretum in Tannersville, N.Y., serving as president since 1998.
Riggs is an avid traveler having visited numerous gardens and natural areas.
Both Riggs and Clasen are two of the longest serving volunteers with the AIB program, said Riggs, but he doesn’t call it judging.
“I like to call it evaluating,” he said. “Ultimately, we make suggestions from our point of view. We’re just giving guidance on what they might consider.”
Riggs said he shares ideas from community to community while also including ideas from his personal work experience.
There are more than 250 communities that participate in the AIB program.
“Does Washington count twice?” Riggs asked. In his book it does. “It’s a little different every time (I visit).”
Visiting the All-Abilities playground, Riggs said it’s a beautiful facility and appreciates it more since he had become a grandfather.
Riggs said he would like to see more youth involved in Washington in the future.
Awards will be announced Oct. 3-5 at AIB’s National Symposium and Awards Celebration in St. Charles, Ill.