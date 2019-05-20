The second annual Howl at the Moon Dog Walk is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, under the big tent at John G’s Bier Deck in Downtown Washington.
Registration and activities will begin at 5 p.m. with the walk at 6:30 p.m.
The first Howl at the Moon event took place in late 2017 with over 60 dogs in attendance.
“We had quite a turnout,” said Amy Neihaus, South Point Dog Park group member. “We’re excited for this year.”
Niehaus said this year they’ve had a “tremendous” amount of local businesses sponsor the event.
The walk will start and end at John G’s. Dog owners will walk their dogs through Rennick Riverfront Park and throughout the downtown area.
The route is customized to take dog walkers and dogs by the businesses of sponsors.
“This is a community event,” Neihaus said. “We want to promote all that downtown has to offer.”
The dog park group and Almost Home Rescue and Rehabilitation partnered together to host this event. Proceeds will benefit both organizations.
Almost Home is a local organization located in Washington and St. Clair that is dedicated to rescuing or taking in relinquished dogs. The group trains the dogs and then find them the right home.
Niehaus said Howl at the Moon is a way to share the efforts of the rescue with guests while promoting the future of the dog park.
The event will feature attendance prizes, Wag Bags filled with sponsor giveaways, a light-up surprise and fun items for dogs and owners; doggie games; Howl at the Moon T-shirts will be available for purchase; and various downtown businesses will be open along the walking route.
While guests are welcome to register for the event on the day of, they are encouraged to preregister to guarantee everyone a Wag Bag.
People can register on the Facebook page @HowlDogWalk, in person at John G’s or at the dog park.
Niehaus said some people have already registered, but haven’t had to put a cap on how many can attend yet.
The planned activities and booths for the evening include dog/owner photos by Slava Bowman Photography; face painting by dog artist Jessica Anher; dog training demo and Q&A with Poochy Smooches; grooming tips, nail clipping and Q&A with K-9 Kuts; dog food and supplies from Straatman Feed; dog-inspired leggings and apparel from Country Cottage; animal chiropractic care by Melissa Georgevitch Chiropractic, LLC; and dog accessories and items from the Franklin County Animal Medical Center.
Chimera Creative Works also is scheduled to capture the event and create a before-and-after video.
The event is being sponsored by John G’s Bier Deck, Hillermann Nursery and Florist, KLPW, Chimera Creative Works, Franklin County Animal Medical Center, Downtown Washington, Inc., I.B. Nuts & Fruits, Color & Design, AM Hoerr Financial, Arconic, K-9 Kuts, Office Supply & Equipment, Bank of Washington, Williams Brothers Meat Market, Tails and Whiskers Pet Resort, Modern Auto, Bryan Haynes Gallery, Neighborhood Reads, Melissa Georgevitch Chiropractic, LLC; State Farm – Jim Feighery and Slava Bowman Photography.
Niehaus noted that John G’s has been very supportive through allowing them the space and including a coupon for a free beer, or root beer for underage guests.
“A socialized animal is a good citizen of Washington,” Niehaus said.
She noted the event’s purpose is to celebrate dogs and people who love them.
For more information email almosthomerescue.rehab@gmail.com or washmok9@yahoo.com, or call 314-280-9789.