Due to a change in state law, Washington School District students will start school about a week later next year.
The calendar change also will result in first semester exams being administered after students return from winter break.
Academic calendars for 2020-21 and 2021-22 were approved Wednesday night by the Washington School Board.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann said the 2020-21 calendar, which had already been approved, was revised due to the new mandate that students cannot school earlier than 14 days prior to Labor Day.
The 2021-22 calendar was created following the same format as set for the 2020-21 calendar, she said.
Straatmann said the district’s calendar committee, which consists of 25 teachers and administrators, met and created the calendars for the next two school years.
The calendar options also were shared with staff at each building, she said, and their feedback was solicited.
In a bid to help tourism, and over the objections of local school superintendents, state lawmakers approved legislation barring public schools from starting classes before late August.
The measure was among scores of bills that moved through the House and Senate on the Legislature’s final day of the 2019 session.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said school calendars should be a local decision, not a statewide mandate.
“It’s frustrating,” said VanLeer, who had voiced her opposition to local legislators.
Students returned to classrooms Aug. 15 this school year. Next year, the first day will be Monday, Aug. 24.
Final exams will be administered the second week after students return from winter break, Straatmann said.
The last day of school for the current academic calander is May 21. Next year, students will be in class until May 28.
No Makeup Days
A change made to the calendar this year, due to new requirements by the state education department, is not having to make up snow days.
There are no longer a minimum number of student attendance days required, as long as the required number of hours are included in the academic calendar. Prior to 2019-20, calendars had to include 174 days minimum.
A minimum of 1,044 hours of attendance must be included in the calendar, as well as a total of 36 hours of inclement weather makeup.
Public school districts can choose to add 60 additional hours to their academic calendar totaling 1,104 hours and not have to make up any hours missed due to inclement weather.
The Washington School District has added those 60 hours with no changes in beginning or end dates, holidays, or winter/spring breaks.
Officials said the high school graduation date is now set with no possibility of having to change graduation due to having too many snow days.
The district was able to add the hours through a combination of changing some start/end times and the elimination of early release Wednesdays. Wednesdays are now full days, unless otherwise noted on the calendar.
Straatmann said those changes will continue with the new academic calendars.
The 2020-21 and 2021-22 calendars be will posted on the district’s website.