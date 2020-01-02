A Washington area man was arrested Sunday, Dec. 29, for allegedly crashing a pickup into a utility pole and then fleeing the scene on foot.
Washington police said Nicholas Poertner, 22, was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado on Jefferson Street at Fifth Street at 10:48 p.m. when the truck slammed into the Ameren Missouri pole.
Poertner left the truck at the scene and then walked away. He called a relative to pick him up from the area of Lafayette and Fourth streets, police allege. There was heavy damage to the driver side door of the truck.
The light pole was broken and was laying in the southbound lane of Jefferson Street.
At the scene, police determined that the truck was registered to a resident of Old Highway 100 outside the city limits.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Washington police went to the home where they arrested Poertner on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.
Police said Poertner was “extremely intoxicated” and refused to answer questions. He was taken into custody at the Franklin County jail.
Washington police said they are seeking charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.