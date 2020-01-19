No new candidates have filed for Washington city offices.
Filing closes Tuesday, Jan. 21.
On the first day of filing Dec. 17 all five incumbents for the open city seats filed. Since then no new candidates have filed.
Mark Piontek, city attorney, and council members Steve Sullentrup, Ward 1, Mark Hidritch, Ward 2, Greg Skornia, Ward 3, and Gretchen Pettet, Ward 4, all have signed up to retain their seats.
The municipal election will be Tuesday, April 7.
All of the city seats up for election are for two-year terms.
A declaration for candidacy must be filed with the city clerk at Washington City Hall located at 405 Jefferson St. between the working hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed on holidays.
Candidates for council seats must be at least 21 years old and be a Washington resident for one year and a resident of their ward for six months.
There is no age restriction for the city attorney. However, he or she must be licensed to practice law in Missouri.
Piontek was first elected city attorney in 1988.