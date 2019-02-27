Work has begun on construction of the new Union R-XI School District elementary school.
KJU Inc., Washington, was at the site of the new school Monday morning moving dirt on the site. Crews are working to grade the area for construction and make way for equipment.
KJU is a subcontractor for the project. In late January, the district awarded a contract to general contractor ICS Construction Services Inc. to construct the new school.
School officials, project manager Navigate Building Solutions and ICS held a preconstruction meeting last week to discuss the project. At the Feb. 20 school board meeting, Cory Bextermueller, with Navigate, said the plan was to mobilize by the first week in March.
A week early, thanks to a break in the weather, initial grading has begun. With work started, a groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be held in March.
Bextermueller said ICS wanted a few weeks of grading to get the site ready for temporary parking to handle an influx of people for the ceremony. The school board is looking at scheduling a ceremony the week of March 18, but nothing has been finalized.
Also not finalized is the name for the school and the name for the road leading into the school. School board members favor Little Wildcat Parkway, Wildcat Way and Little Wildcat Way as possible names for the new road, but no formal decision has been made.
Discussions regarding the building’s name have yet to start. Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold recently said he would like to open up the naming to a wide range of voices. He also wants to get input from students, staff, teachers and members of the community.
There is no time line for when the building has to be named.
The new school project is estimated to take around 450 days. The contract calls for 471 days, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe.
The target completion date is at some point in mid-May 2020. Mabe said the district is expected to take full control of the new building by late June 2020.
Project Background
The school board unanimously approved awarding the contract to ICS at a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 30. The St. Louis-based ICS was the low bidder for the work coming in at $13,862,000.
The district has the option to approve up to 11 alternate items that could increase the total price of the deal by as much as $2,270,300.
In January, the district was considering several alternates — building six additional classrooms, raising the roof in the media center, a wood floor in the gym, flooring upgrades and playground area preparation. Those alternates would cost $1,037,000.
Even with the alternates, the project is still well under Navigate’s estimates. In October, Navigate projected the school would cost $21,598,893. The total project cost estimate, which includes more than just construction, was lowered to $18,071,142 after Wednesday’s meeting.
The new elementary school is one of several projects being funded by Prop Wildcats. In April 2018, voters approved a $27 million bond issue to make a number of improvements, including a new gym at Beaufort Elementary, additions to Union Middle School and a new maintenance building.
The biggest project is the new elementary school. Intended to address some overcrowding issues, the new school is expected to be open for the 2020-21 school year.
The new school will be located on district-owned land between Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway near East Central College.
The school is planned to comfortably fit 600 students and, at a maximum, house 900. Each classroom is designed to fit up to 25 students.