Construction has begun on a new flood berm intended to prevent flooding at Dickey Bub Farm & Home.
Work on the project began Tuesday, July 16, with the removal of several trees on the site. Heavy equipment was on the site Wednesday, July 24, to start moving dirt.
The project is intended to build a flood protection barrier.
The berm will act as a levee in an attempt to prevent Dickey Bub from flooding. Twice in recent years Dickey Bub has had issues with flooding from the nearby Bourbeuse River.
The business, located south of Highway 50 and west of Highway 47, was heavily damaged in a December 2015 flood and again was flooded in May 2017.
Steve Dickey, owner, said the 2015-16 flood alone cost his business $1.5 million in lost inventory and $900,000 in lost sales. He said more than 13,000 manpower hours were needed to get back up and running.
Since the 2017 flood, Dickey Bub owners have been trying to come up with a solution. Working with the engineering firm, Cochran, Dickey Bub studied the possibility of the aqua dam, concrete floodwalls and projects that would combine more than one method.
Eventually, a berm was deemed the best solution.
The berm will be built in the flood fringe, and not the flood plain. Because of that distinction, the berm does not need a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers.
Plans call for the berm to run just south of Dickey Bub, around the parking lot and then along the Jack in the Box site.
It would protect Dickey Bub from all but record flooding, City Administrator Russell Rost said. Only a repeat, or worse, of the historic 2015-16 flood would overtop the berm, he said.
The berm is expected to be up to 16 feet high at some points and will require 30,000 yards of dirt.
After being constructed, the berm will force a reorganization of city soccer fields. The area will have the same number of fields as before, but just in a different layout.
The plan is to be finished before the fall soccer season.
CID
Construction costs will be funded by a newly created sales tax. Earlier this year, Union aldermen approved the creation of the Dickey Bub Community Improvement District. The CID covers the entirety of Dickey Bub and the vacant former Dollar General on the property. Both are owned by Steve Dickey.
Under the CID, a sales tax would be levied at the businesses in the district. Revenue generated by that tax would fund the berm project.
Rost said the project would cost an estimated $639,000.
The city will maintain the berm. The CID would pay for a mower needed to handle the slope of the berm.
The tax will be collected starting Jan. 1, 2020.
A board of trustees for the CID will be made up of five people, but the city has a controlling interest.
Three of the five seats would be allotted to the city of Union’s administrator, finance officer and engineer. The other two positions are mayoral appointments.
Rost said the city needs to have a majority in place in the event a major repair is needed. That way he said an amendment can be made to change the CID.
The first board includes Carrie Dickey, four-year term; John Rosenbaum, four-year term; and the three city officials on two-year terms.