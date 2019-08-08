Work on the first of two bridge projects in Union is slated to begin in August.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said crews are expected to be on site later this month to start the process of replacing one of the city’s last remaining insufficient bridges. Once that work is done, crews will start working on the other insufficient bridge.
In June the city awarded a contract to KCI Construction Company, St. Louis, for the replacement of the Memorial Parkway and Christina Avenue spans. KCI’s bid was for $1,671,364.73.
Zimmermann said the city and KCI recently had a preconstruction meeting. He said the schedule has yet to be finalized, but KCI was leaning toward starting on the Memorial Parkway bridge first before moving on to the Christina bridge.
Zimmermann said the original start date discussed was Aug. 15, but KCI requested that to be moved back. He said he was confident the project would start at some point in August.
Once work begins, Zimmermann said the contract calls for work to be finished in 270 days. He said that puts the target completion in May.
The city has had difficulty trying to replace the two bridges because of budgeting issues. The deal awarded to KCI was considered over budget, but the city agreed to use reserve funds to cover the overage.
The bid from KCI was the second for the Christina Avenue span and the second to come in over budget. Late last year aldermen rejected a bid for the Christina bridge because it was almost $200,000 more than engineers’ estimates.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the city decided to package the Christina bridge with the Memorial bridge in hopes of lowering the costs. Zimmermann said that didn’t quite work.
He said the bids were helped slightly, but the overage was still there. Zimmermann reported the bid from KCI was about 18 percent over estimates — mostly related to mobilization costs.
Because the bids were over the estimate twice now, Zimmermann said it didn’t make sense to go out for a third round. He said another round of bidding likely wouldn’t produce any significant savings and would alter the project time line.
The project is being partially funded by federal money. Zimmermann said the federal portion of the project is a little over $1 million.
According to the EWGW TIP 2019-22 budget, the Memorial Parkway bridge was estimated to cost a total of $747,090 with the city paying $167,692.
The Christina Avenue bridge was budgeted at $906,655 with $491,856 being federal dollars and $327,501 being local money, according to the EWGW 2018-21 budget.
Project Background
The Christina Avenue work includes the complete removal and replacement of the bridge over Flat Creek near the city tennis courts. The project includes the construction of a 30-foot concrete slab span on concrete wall abutments.
The project also includes construction of the approach roadway, sidewalks, striping and more.
The Memorial Parkway project is the removal of the existing bridge also over Flat Creek located on Memorial Drive near the fairgrounds. The work will include a new bridge, sidewalks, curb and gutter work, and a guardrail.
The Christina Avenue bridge was built in 1932 and has a sufficiency rating of 46.9 percent. The Memorial Parkway bridge had a sufficiency rating of 33.8 percent in 2014. The bridge was built in 1974.
Once the Memorial bridge and the Christina Avenue span are replaced, the city will have zero insufficient bridges, Zimmermann said.