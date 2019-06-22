Crews are expected to wrap up the bulk of the work soon on the second of two railroad construction projects in Union.
Reconstruction of the Church Street railroad crossing began this week. Work started immediately after crews finished the Washington Avenue project.
Once Washington was cleared for traffic, Church Street was shut down in both directions between Franklin Avenue and Brown Street.
Union City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said the time line for Church Street’s reopening is unclear. As of Friday morning, he was unsure when the work would be finished.
According to the original project schedule, city crews were supposed to be paving the area Friday. The paving is the last part of the work.
Zimmermann said when he checked on Thursday night, crews still had a lot of work to do on the tracks. Friday morning it was decided the city would be unable to pave until Monday at the earliest— weather permitting.
Once the city is able to pave, and the work is finished, Church Street should reopen.
Project Background
Earlier this year Union aldermen approved two agreements with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and Central Midland Railway to improve railroad crossings at Church Street and Washington Avenue. Under the agreement, the crossings will be revamped, improved and totally rebuilt.
A new storm sewer was installed at Washington Avenue. In April, the board of aldermen approved a contract with KJU, Washington. The deal will pay KJU $24,930.
The city is being reimbursed by the railroad. The old storm sewer, which ran under the tracks, was made out of railroad ties and aging.
With the tracks being removed, the city felt it was a perfect time to go in, modernize, and improve the area. Zimmermann said the old wooden box culvert was replaced with an 18-inch reinforced concrete pipe.
From the railroad’s point of view, the project is intended to make the crossings safer. Work on the first phase at Washington Avenue wrapped up earlier this week. The street was closed for around 10 days.
The entire project is expected to be totally done by Wednesday, July 3. At that point, crews will inspect the new signals, but that will take place after the roads have been reopened.