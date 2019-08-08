Charges have been filed against a Robertsville woman accused of stealing and forging checks.
Joleen M. Decaro, 41, was recently charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with two felony counts of forgery. The charges stem from two incidents in March 2018.
Union police said that a victim reported personal checks had been stolen from her home, according to a probable cause statement filed by Union police in the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The victim told police six checks and jewelry, including a wedding ring and two necklaces were stolen. Two of the checks were later forged and cashed at U.S. Bank locations in St. Clair and Crestwood, police said.
Union officers obtained surveillance videos from both banks. A Union police officer identified the suspect in the video as Decaro, police said.
During an interview, police said Decaro confessed to the stealing the checks and wedding ring from the victim’s home. Police said she confessed in detail to forging and cashing the checks.