The Union Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with Lifeforce Fitness to offer a variety of wellness classes this winter.
The classes include yoga, kardio-kick, core strength and stretch, dancer-cize and total body conditioning. All classes are held in the city’s aerobics room, located in the Lower Level of City Hall, at 500 East Locust Street
Participants are asked to enter the side door located near the corner of Linden Street and East Springfield Avenue.
Morning yoga is offered on Mondays from Oct. 28 to Dec. 2. The classes run from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
In the class participants will work to gain flexibility, tone muscles, and work on the flow of breath within the body. Participants are asked to bring a mat.
Kardio-kick is a fast-paced workout packed with punches and kicks designed to get hearts pumping. The class will be offered on Monday nights from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
Sessions start Oct. 28 and end Dec. 2.
A yoga class that also includes the theory of Yoga, along with exercises and breathing techniques, is offered on Tuesdays starting Oct. 29 and ending Dec. 3. Classes will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Participants are asked to bring a mat and previous experience is suggested.
Core strength and stretch is designed to improve core strength and relieve back and joint pain. The class is offered on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Classes will be from Oct. 30 to Dec. 11. There will not be a class Nov. 27.
Morning dancer-cize is a that features combinations of cardio-dance movements with some muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility thrown in for good measure all performed to motivating music.
The class runs from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Thursdays. The first sessions will be Oct. 31 and the last session will be Dec. 12. There will not be class on Nov. 28.
Total body conditioning is suitable men and women of all levels of fitness.
This class is designed to strengthen and stabilize muscles, develop balance and range of motion utilizing the individual’s body weight, body balls, gliding discs, step platforms.
Medicine balls and exercise tubing which will be provided.
The classes is offered on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The sessions begin Nov. 7 and end Dec. 5. There will be no class Nov. 28.
All classes are suitable for all fitness levels. Both city residents and nonresidents are welcome to register.
Preregistration with payment is requested one week before class starts. For more information, or to learn how to register, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email abreeden@unionmissouri.org.