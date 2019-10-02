The Union Wingfest kicks off Friday.
The third annual event, hosted by the Union Area Chamber of Commerce, will feature live music, food, beverages, activities, contests, tournaments, and, of course, wings.
The two day-event will take place in downtown Union in the parking lot across from city hall.
Wingfest begins Friday with food and beverages available for purchase and live music by That ’80s Band at 7 p.m.
Friday also will feature the return of the Union Rotary 0.1K Fun Run — a benefit, for the club’s scholarship fund, is for all ages and abilities. The run will begin at Elmer’s Tavern and end at Union Wingfest.
Warm-up will begin at 6:40 p.m. with the run starting at 6:45 p.m.
Registration forms can be accessed at http://www.unionmochamber.org/union-wingfest. Last chance registration will be available on the night of the event beginning at 5:30 p.m. with cash or check only.
Saturday’s festivities will start with a washers tournament. The day also will feature a corn hole tournament, wing-cooking contest, a wing-eating contest.
Information about the contests can be found on the Chamber’s website.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase all day long. There also will be live music by Alderwood. Tall Poppies will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Volunteers Needed
The Chamber is still looking for volunteers to help out at the event.
Volunteers are needed to work in the beer tent on Saturday. The Chamber has openings for the 3 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m. slots.
Additionally, the Chamber is seeking volunteers to help with the setup. Help is needed to set up tables, banners, signs, etc. for the event.
Setup volunteers are asked to meet at the city hall parking lot Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m.