Union School District staff and students will face off against the St. Louis Junior Rolling Rams wheelchair basketball team Tuesday, March 12, with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. in the Union High School gym.
The event is being held to raise awareness about the sport, as well as to raise funds for the Disabled Athlete Sports Association (DASA).
“The Union athletes hope to avenge a big defeat suffered last spring,” said Dave Sutton, Union Kiwanis Club member. “The game is a fun, family-friendly event that helps a great cause.”
The DASA Junior Rolling Rams is a coed, competitive wheelchair basketball team comprised of children up to 18 years old.
While athletes do not have to use a wheelchair in everyday life to play on the team, participants do have to have an irreversible lower extremity disability that consistently interferes with functional mobility, according to the association website.
During the season, the team travels throughout the Midwest participating in tournaments, hosting fundraisers and bringing awareness to the sport.
This year will mark the second year that junior high and high school athletes and staff will play the Rolling Rams. Both teams will play while confined to wheelchairs.
The game is co-sponsored by the Union Kiwanis Club and the Union High School Key Club.