Union aldermen are set to decide if the city’s medical marijuana zoning districts need to be changed.
In May, aldermen approved zoning districts for potential medical marijuana operations. Just two weeks later, the city’s planning and zoning commission heard a request to amend the code.
The planning and zoning commission supported a request to allow more cultivation operations. The board voted to recommend approval to allow medical marijuana cultivation in the light industrial district with a conditional use permit.
Aldermen will have the final say on any change. A public hearing is set for Monday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the potential amendment.
The proposed amendment is designed to better reflect how cultivations operations work. The city originally considered cultivation, where the marijuana is grown, agricultural activity and said it could be allowed in the nonurban (NU) zoning district with a conditional use permit (CUP).
After it was approved, City Administrator Russell Rost said he was informed that NU might not be the best fit. Rost said he was told that marijuana isn’t really grown anymore in fields, but instead in controlled warehouse facilities.
In order to reflect that change, Rost said it might make sense for the city to allow medical marijuana in the light industrial (I-1) zoning district with a CUP.
The city is requiring CUPs for most medical marijuana operations. Rost said when researching medical marijuana zoning, he found the CUPs allow the city to have more say and can be used to tackle any problems with the operation.
Locating marijuana operations in an industrial area may be tough with restrictions already on the books. Union approved a 1,000-foot buffer between marijuana industries and schools and churches.
The Union R-XI School District recently purchased a building at 21 Progress Parkway and plans to relocate its administrative staff to the new facility for the 2019-20 school year. Construction also has begun on a welding school off Progress Parkway.
Current Zoning
After medicinal marijuana was legalized in November 2018 through a constitutional amendment approved by voters, the city began looking to see where operations would fit.
Rost said the plan is to have legalization implemented by the end of 2019.
According to the amendment, Rost said the city can’t place any extra burdensome restrictions on operations relating to medical marijuana.
Cultivation is already approved for NU with a CUP. If aldermen approve the amendment Monday night, it also could be allowed in the industrial areas with a CUP.
The marijuana-infused product facilities, places where the grown product is transferred and put in various other products, are being considered manufacturing by the city. The plan board suggested this operation should be allowed in the light industrial (I-1) zoning district with a CUP. The CUP could be used to restrict odor and hours.
For dispensaries, the city wants to treat them like pharmacies. Dispensaries are where the marijuana is sold to consumers who have state-approved medical cards.
The process will already be highly regulated by the state and is very secure, Rost said. The city is proposing dispensaries be allowed in the highway business district (B-2) without a CUP and in the downtown business district (B-1) with a CUP.
Rost told aldermen the B-1 has fewer restrictions on setbacks. However, it is unlikely a dispensary could ever open downtown because there’s no area in the district that is not close to a school or church.
The final proposed zoning district is the medical testing facilities. The plan board proposed I-1 with a conditional use permit. Rost pointed out the I-1 district is where the city has other labs.