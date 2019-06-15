The first phase of a railroad project in Union is moving along and expected to be wrapped up early next week.
Once that’s done, crews will move onto the second phase and a different street in Union will be shut down.
A portion of Washington Avenue has been shut down since last Friday as crews rebuild the first of two railroad crossings. If the schedule holds, Washington Avenue could reopen to traffic Monday, June 17.
The following day, Church Street is scheduled to be closed in both directions. The construction documents call for Church Street to be closed until Friday, June 21.
Project Background
Earlier this year Union aldermen approved two agreements with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and Central Midland Railway to improve railroad crossings at Church Street and Washington Avenue. Under the agreement, the crossings will be revamped, improved and totally rebuilt.
The city’s role in the project is minor. City Administrator Russell Rost said the city will be doing a storm sewer replacement and asphalt work.
With the asphalt work, Rost said the city is almost acting like a subcontractor.
A new storm sewer is being installed at Washington Avenue. In April, the board of aldermen approved a contract with KJU, Washington. The deal will pay KJU $24,930.
The city is being reimbursed by the railroad, Rost said. The old storm sewer, which ran under the tracks, was made out of railroad ties and aging.
With the tracks being removed, the city felt it was a perfect time to go in, modernize, and improve the area. City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said the old wooden box culvert will be replaced with an 18-inch reinforced concrete pipe.
He said the city may do additional work around the site while it has the chance. He said it’s not often the city has the opportunity to work in the railroad area so it’s seizing the opportunity.
From the railroad’s point of view, the project is intended to make the crossings safer. Rost said he has received numerous complaints about the intersections. He said hopefully the improvements benefit drivers and pedestrians.
Project Time Line
The original scheduled called for work on Washington Avenue to take around 10 days.
Work is expected to wrap up Monday, June 17, with the city finishing up paving work on the site. Once the paving is done and it’s all clear, Washington will be reopened.
The next phase won’t start until Washington Avenue is finished, Zimmermann said.
Once the Washington Avenue crossing is redone, crews will then move to Church Street. The Church Street crossing is expected to be closed starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 18.
The Church Street work doesn’t involve as many moving parts and is expected to wrap up in a week. The schedule calls for the city to finish paving by Friday, June 21.
The project is expected to be totally done by Wednesday, July 3. At that point, crews will inspect the new signals, but that will take place after the roads have been reopened.