For the second year in a row the Union Parks and Recreation Department will host a vintage base ball game.
This year the game will be Saturday, Sept. 21. The game will take place on Field 5 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 1012 Veterans Memorial Drive.
Two St. Louis vintage base ball teams will face-off for a nine-inning game starting at 5 p.m. The game will feature the St. Louis Brown Stockings against the St. Louis Unions.
The teams will be playing a baseball game under the rules of the 1860s. At the time the game was known as base ball.
While very similar, the older rules have important differences from modern baseball. Base ball was a game played by gentlemen, and good manners were expected.
In addition to the manners, on the field players did not wear gloves, and balls and strikes were generally not called unless the batter (called the striker) appeared to be delaying the game.
For 1860 rules, visit http://stlbrownstockings.com/rules.aspx.
Following the game, kids will have an opportunity to come onto the field to swing the bats and run the bases. Once the kids are done running around, the movie “Field of Dreams” will be shown on the big screen in the outfield starting at 8 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring a cooler, chair or blanket for the game or movie. Both the game and movie are free.
For more information, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd or call the park office at 636-583-8471.