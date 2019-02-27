The city will not prosecute two people who caused damage to Veterans Memorial Park.
Aldermen agreed the two people should instead pay to repair the damage.
After a snowstorm in early January, surveillance cameras at the park captured footage of two vehicles driving off the paved road and onto the grassy areas. The two vehicles, which were not together, caused damage.
Union police posted pictures of the vehicles to Facebook in an effort to identify the drivers. Police Chief Norm Brune said one driver was identified almost immediately.
Brune said a 45-year-old man saw his car on Facebook and was “shocked” police were looking for him. The man contacted police and said he didn’t know he had done any damage.
The man said he went to the park to do doughnuts. Because of the amount of snow that fell, the distinction between the parking lots and the grass was not obvious, he said.
Brune said the man was “100 percent honest” about his actions and offered to pay for any damage he caused.
Brune said the other vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old woman.
“She learned a great lesson as well,” he said.
The city obtained estimates for the damage. In total, repairs will cost about $1,500, Brune said. The bulk of the damage was caused by the 45-year-old man, he said.
After speaking with both drivers, he said he felt the best course of action would be to let the two drivers pay for the damage.
“I would recommend we don’t prosecute and allow them to learn their lesson,” he said.
Aldermen agreed with Brune’s suggestion. The chief said he would keep the city informed to make sure it gets compensated.