Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon just south of Union.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report Michael T. Declue, 58, De Soto; Catherine A. Mesey, 78, De Soto; Isaac D. Pratt, 5, Desloge; and Alayah L. Pratt, 4, Desloge; were killed in the crash.
They were taken to St. Louis County morgue by Russell Colonial Ambulance.
The crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, on Highway 47 north of Meade Farm Road and near Midlawn Funeral Home.
The patrol states three vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway 47. The vehicles were a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Declue; a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze drive by Adrih L. Weston, 25, Marthasville; and a 2014 Volvo Conventional driven by Timothy D. Reed, 52, Ozark.
A semi-truck, driven by Derek A. Eoff, 46, Belle, was northbound on Highway 47.
The patrol states the Declue vehicle crossed the center line and struck the Eoff semi-truck head on. The impact caused the truck to travel off the right side of the road and come to a stop in a yard.
The Cobalt struck the left side of the Chevrolet Cruze,which caused the Cruze to travel off the left side of the road. The Reed vehicle was struck by debris.
The report states it was unknown if Declue and Mesey were wearing a seat belt. Isaac Pratt and Alayah Pratt were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
Eoff was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington with minor injuries.