With the lots officially sold, the city of Union closed the book on an old nuisance property.
At Monday’s personnel, finance and public works committee meeting, City Administrator Russell Rost provided the final report for properties located at 1009 N. Oak St., 1019 N. Oak St. and 208 Central Ave. All properties were considered nuisances by the city, but that has been properly addressed and fixed, Rost said.
The lots were overgrown and not properly maintained. The property at 1009 N. Oak had been heavily damaged by fire while the home at 1019 N. Oak had numerous complaints because of its condition and was no longer habitable, Rost said.
To address the issue, the city purchased the buildings and ground in February 2018 for $57,999.28. The buildings were then razed, debris removed and the site was regraded. The city then split the property into two even lots.
Rost told the committee Monday night that the total hard costs for things like materials and purchases totaled up to $84,447.77.
In soft costs, which covered things like manpower and equipment, the city spent $63,116.18. The hard and soft costs combined totaled $147,563.95.
After the sites were cleared, the city sold the lots in February 2019 to Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County for a total of $32,000. Rost said the total amount of revenue brought in including the sale of the property and sale of salvaged materials was $33,052.09.
Rost said when taking the hard costs and subtracting the revenue, the project cost the city about $51,400. He pointed out that cost was able to address the problem in just over a year and was far cheaper than litigation.
Rost said had it gone to court, the city likely would still be spending money and wouldn’t have the issue addressed.
“I think it was a really economical way of cleaning up almost half a city block,” he said.
The city still needs to repair sidewalks around the lots, but Rost said that was needed anyway and not related to the nuisance issue. He said the sidewalks likely will be done in conjunction with the Habitat development.
Aldermen Bob Schmuke remarked that the city’s handling of the problem properties has been applauded. He said several people have told him how much they appreciate the razed buildings and new lots. He said he’s been told by neighbors that they already believe the city’s work has raised property values.
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County officially closed on the property in March. Rost said Habitat already has identified two possible homeowners and has expressed a desire to get started soon on the construction.
Property Background
The city purchased the lots at the intersection of Oak and Central in February 2018. At the time, the site was filled with two homes and five apartment units. All of the buildings were purchased from the lenders, Robert and Pamela Ashcraft, Des Peres, in early February for $57,999.28 — one-fourth of the assessed valuation listed by the county assessor.
When it came time to make the purchase, Rost said the idea was to quickly and economically address the issue. Once the deal was approved, he said the goal was to “revitalize” the block by removing the blighted buildings.
The razing started last summer. The buildings were abated and taken down. Late last summer the ground was regraded, seeded for grass and left alone. The site is now ready for development.