Union residents can expect to see use tax on the ballot in the municipal election this April. At the board of alderman meeting Monday, Jan. 13, the board passed an ordinance that will allow it to place the use tax on the ballot.
This is not the first time the residents of Union have seen a use tax on the ballot. In the 2018 municipal election the use tax made its first appearance on the ballot and voters defeated the city’s request to implement the tax.
A use tax is a sales tax on items purchased where no sales tax has been paid. The tax is intended to help capture revenue for out-of-state sales, including online purchases from out-of-state vendors and automobiles purchased outside of Missouri.
For example, if a person ordered something online and sales tax was not collected, a use tax would be paid instead.
At a committee meeting in December, Finance Director Heather Keith told aldermen that she’d like to see the city try and get a use tax on the ballot for the April 2020 election.
According to numbers provided by the Missouri Department of Revenue before 2018, Union “missed” collecting about $49,000 in 2016 and $52,000 in 2017, Keith said. After running the numbers again in 2019, Keith said it looks like the tax could collect $100,000.
Keith did research on how other cities passed a use tax and to see what Union could do to get it passed after voters roundly defeated the measure in 2018.
On Monday, Keith presented her research to the committee. Cities like Rolla and St. James, which passed a use tax, reached out to the community through open forums, brochures, going to senior centers and a video explaining the use tax. Informing the residents of Union was a key part of the discussion, she said.
The cities that have passed a use tax allocated it for a specific purpose, which is what Union intends to do.
If a use tax is implemented, the money generated would go to the parks department. That money would be capped at $100,000 and any excess generated would go into the city’s general fund.
Use tax rates are the same as the local sales tax rate. In 2018, when Union originally had a use tax on the ballot, the verbiage stated the city wanted the use tax rate to be 2 percent.
That use tax rate was written to be adjusted along with the sales tax rate. Meaning if the sales tax went up, so would the use tax, if the sales tax went down the use tax would also.