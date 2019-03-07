The city of Union is working to lower the costs associated with building a new city hall.
City Administrator Russell Rost said city staff met with Horn Architects and project manager Navigate Building Solutions Thursday, Feb. 28, to discus the project.
The work and scope of the project is starting to take shape which means the city is getting a clearer idea of how much the project is going to cost.
“This is our first real look at the tighter construction costs,” he said. “The architects are involved now and they’re giving our owner representative things now to specifically shop for. Now they’re starting to get much tighter cost numbers. Even though the bidding process hasn’t started, we’re getting closer and closer to the exact figures.”
The city purchased the old Fricks building at 10 E. Locust St. last March for $475,000 from Central Markets Inc. The goal is to use the space to build a new city hall.
Additionally, the city was planning on making upgrades to the current city hall in the city auditorium building at 550 E. Locust St. The auditorium has encountered numerous Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues.
Navigate was hired to be the project manager last fall. Horn was named the architect in December.
Based on requests for proposals while the city was picking firms to work with, the project was said to have a total budget of $4,050,000. The construction budget was listed at $3,325,000.
“The project was two-fold,” Rost said. “One was to build the new city hall and the other was to remodel the existing auditorium. The initial research on the cost for city hall was about $4.5 million. Originally we thought we could do both projects for that number, so we’ve got some significant work to do to get it where it needs to be.”
Rost said the meeting with Horn and Navigate is the start of the process to finetune the numbers.
“Basically we’re tweaking the cost estimate and tightening those numbers up,” he said. “There’s some areas where we need to look for some savings and we’re doing that now.”
Rost said some costs have already been trimmed.
“The meeting was pretty productive,” he said. “We already cut a significant portion out.”
More trimming is likely to happen, Rost said. If the numbers still don’t work, he said the budget may be altered. There’s two ways to adjust. One is to find things to cut, the other is to see if there are additional funds that can be extended.”
Demolition
The old Fricks building will be demolished at some point, but not anytime soon.
Rost said the building may come down this summer, but he’s still working on plans. Part of the timing involves a metal addition on the west end of the building.
As part of the deal when the city bought the property, the previous owner, Darren Newbanks, said he would handle the removal of the metal building.
Once the bids are in, Rost said, Newbanks would have a window of time to remove the metal building or he would pay for the alternate bid price to have it removed.
“We’re still working that out because part of the demolition is the responsibility of the previous owner,” Rost said. “I think we’re all on the same sheet of music. I talked to Darren Thursday afternoon and we discussed it.”
The goal is to take down the building and the metal addition at the same time, he said.
“When he takes his down, it’s going to leave a hole in one end of the building,” he said. “When he does that, we either have to fence it to secure it or we’re going to have to require him to put up plywood and he doesn’t want to do that.”
Rost said the two parties are trying to coordinate to make sure both buildings are dealt with at the same time. He said it could take place in June, but nothing is set in stone.
Project Time Line
Jennifer Kissinger, with Navigate, told aldermen last month Navigate would start coming up with an estimate by the end of February. She said aldermen would be updated on the progress at the March meeting.
Once the budget is set, Kissinger said, the next major step would come in July. At that point, design for the project should be finalized.
In August, Navigate hopes to start the bidding process and award a contract in September. One year later, in September 2020, the goal is for the project to reach substantial completion.
City staff would then move in to the building in October 2020.