Union aldermen awarded a contract for the construction of two new bridges at Monday’s meeting.
The city recently received bids for the replacement of bridges at Christina Avenue and Memorial Parkway. The low bidder was KCI Construction Company, St. Louis.
KCI’s bid was for $1,671,364.73. The other bidder for the work, Kozeny Wagner, Inc., submitted a bid for $1,736,179.
Aldermen selected KCI at Monday’s meeting.
Union City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said the low bid was over budget, but the city has funds to cover the overage. He recommended the city proceed with the project in order to replace its last two insufficient spans within the city limits.
Zimmermann said work will start as soon as possible. The goal is to get a notice to proceed for June in order to spend some money out of the city’s 2018-19 fiscal year budget.
The projects are expected to start this summer.
This was the second bid for the Christina Avenue span and the second to come in over budget. Late last year aldermen rejected a bid for the Christina bridge because it was almost $200,000 more than engineers’ estimates.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the city decided to package the Christina bridge with the Memorial bridge in hopes of lowering the costs. Zimmermann said that didn’t quite work.
He said the bids were helped slightly, but the overage was still there. Zimmermann reported the bid from KCI was about 18 percent over estimates — mostly related to mobilization costs.
Because the bids were over the estimate twice now, Zimmermann said it didn’t make sense to go out for a third round. He said another round of bidding likely wouldn’t produce any significant savings and would alter the project time line.
The project is being partially funded by federal money. Zimmermann said the federal portion of the project is a little over $1 million.
According to the EWGW TIP 2019-22 budget, the Memorial Parkway bridge was estimated to cost a total of $747,090 with the city paying $167,692.
The Christina Avenue bridge was budgeted at $906,655 with $491,856 being federal dollars and $327,501 being local money, according to the EWGW 2018-21 budget.
Aldermen supported the city paying for the overage to get the project done. Alderman David Pope had previously said the bridges need to be replaced.
Project Background
The Christina Avenue work includes the complete removal and replacement of the bridge over Flat Creek near the city tennis courts. The project includes the construction of a 30-foot concrete slab span on concrete wall abutments.
The project also includes construction of the approach roadway, sidewalks, striping and more.
The Memorial Parkway project is the removal of the existing bridge also over Flat Creek located on Memorial Drive near the fairgrounds. The work will include a new bridge, sidewalks, curb and gutter work, and a guardrail.
Zimmermann said with the projects packaged together, work on the Memorial bridge wouldn’t start until after the Franklin County Fair in June and likely after the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
The city is trying to do as much of the work as possible over the summer to avoid impacting the school district.
The Christina Avenue bridge was built in 1932 and has a sufficiency rating of 46.9 percent. The Memorial Parkway bridge had a sufficiency rating of 33.8 percent in 2014. The bridge was built in 1974.
Once the Memorial bridge and the Christina Avenue span are replaced, the city will have zero insufficient bridges, Zimmermann said.