The city of Union is gearing up to open its Splash-N-Swimplex for the 2019 season.
The city’s will begin filling the pool complex starting the week of April 29. The complex is scheduled to open to the public Saturday, May 25.
The final day of the swim season will be Sunday, Aug. 18. The pool is closing one week later because the Union R-XI School District isn’t starting school this year until Thursday, Aug. 22.
Admission costs remain unchanged. Admission is $4 and children 2 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Anyone wanting to enjoy the last two hours of the day can purchase a ticket for $2.
Punch cards are available at the pool or at the parks and recreation department in the lower level of city hall. The cards will be sold for $40 and are good for 20 visits.
The pool will have three early closing days. The complex will shut down at 4 p.m. three Mondays — June 10, June 17 and July 8.
Additionally, the pool will stay open late until 7 p.m. May 25-27, June 1, July 1-4, July 24, July 29, July 31, Aug. 5, and Aug. 7.
Like in years past, the pool will have a senior swim session for adults 55 and older. Senior swim will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon. Senior swim begins Tuesday, June 4.
Tot time again will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon for children 0 to 5 years old with adult supervision. An evening tot time will be held Sundays from 6 to 7 p.m. Tot time begins Monday, June 3.
Lap swim sessions will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. Lap swim starts Saturday, June 8.
On Thursday, June 20, The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson and Pool Party will be held from 7-9 p.m. and is free for families to participate. Registration is required.
For more information about the pool please visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call the park office at 636-583-8471 or call the Splash-N-Swimplex at 636-583-3316.