The bidding process for two new bridges in Union has officially opened.
The city of Union is seeking one contractor to rebuild two bridges. Work could start as early as this summer.
The city is seeking to replace the Christina Avenue and Memorial Parkway spans. The bidding window will close Tuesday, May 21. A contract for the work will be awarded at a future board of aldermen meeting.
According to the bid invitation, the Christina Avenue work includes the complete removal and replacement of the bridge over Flat Creek near the city tennis courts. The project includes the construction of a 30-foot concrete slab span on concrete wall abutments.
The project also includes construction of the approach roadway, sidewalks, striping and more.
The Memorial Parkway project is the removal of the existing bridge also over Flat Creek located on Memorial Drive near the fairgrounds. The work will include a new bridge, sidewalks, curb and gutter work, and a guardrail.
The city is hoping to issue a notice to proceed this summer.
Project Background
This is the first time the Memorial bridge is going out to bid, but the second for the Christina span. In fact, the Christina bridge was supposed to already be under construction based on the city’s original time line.
A contract was supposed to be awarded months ago and work was scheduled to start in March. Those plans hit a snag in December.
The project went out to bid, but aldermen rejected the proposal for being well over the budgeted amount. At the time, City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said he had hoped to rebid in January to keep the work on the same schedule.
That didn’t happen. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) was reviewing the plans and, without its approval, the city couldn’t advertise. Each day the city couldn’t solicit bids, the project kept being pushed down the calendar.
While that project has been slowed down, the Memorial bridge work has been pushed up. Originally scheduled for early 2020, Zimmermann told aldermen in February that work could begin much sooner.
Zimmermann said with the projects packaged together, work on the Memorial bridge wouldn’t start until after the Franklin County Fair in June and likely after the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
The city is trying to do as much of the work as possible over the summer to avoid impacting the school district.
Bridge Background
Both projects are being paid for with federal funds. The bridge replacements are included in the regional Transportation Improvement Plan to receive Surface Transportation Program (STP) funds that were approved by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW).
According to the EWGW TIP 2019-22 fiscal year budget, the Memorial Parkway bridge is estimated to cost a total of $747,090 with the city paying $167,692.
The Christina Avenue bridge is budgeted at $906,655 with $491,856 being federal dollars and $327,501 being local money, according to the EWGW 2018-21 fiscal year budget.
The Christina Avenue bridge was built in 1932 and has a sufficiency rating of 46.9 percent. The Memorial Parkway bridge had a sufficiency rating of 33.8 percent in 2014. The bridge was built in 1974.
Once the Memorial bridge and the Christina Avenue span are replaced, the city will have zero insufficient bridges, Zimmermann said.