The updated budget for the Union R-XI School District shows a reduction in deficit spending.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold recently provided an update on the budget and said the district is trending in the right direction. After projecting deficit spending of nearly $1 million, the latest reports show the deficit has been trimmed to nearly $338,000.
“We’re very happy,” Weinhold said.
The original budget approved in June 2018 projected deficit spending of $988,878. Weinhold said that figure was based on estimates of assessed valuation.
To be in the red that much, Weinhold said the district would have to spend every dollar allocated in the budget, which it rarely does.
Weinhold said any deficit would be covered by the district’s reserve funds. He said there was plenty on money to pay for any deficit, but the goal all year has been to reduce the number.
In October, the budget was revised for the first time. Weinhold said the first revision actually had “bad news” because the assessed valuation estimate had been dropped.
However, the district was able to do some “cleaning up with salaries,” Weinhold said. The deficit was reduced to $776,447.
For the February budget, the deficit was cut even more. Weinhold said the assessed valuation actually came in up — way up according to estimates.
“It went up in a non-assessment year,” he said. “That was very, very good.”
Weinhold said the district also increased its estimate of the number of kids it has. He said the district has about 106 “extra” kids it didn’t have last year.
“The state is saying, ‘Hey, please tell us you have more kids,’” he said. “They pay you based on last year’s number, but then they have to give you money back at the end of the year and they want to know where you’re at so they know how much money they have.”
Based on this, Weinhold said the district is estimating it has an increase of 96 students. With that, it should get more money from the state.
With the increase in students and the better than expected assessed valuation, the deficit spending dropped to $337,851.
“If we spend everything in every account, we’d be at minus $337,000, which isn’t great, but we still have good balances,” Weinhold said.
Budget preparations for next year are already underway. Weinhold said the district may look at slowing down its salary increases.
“Ten percent increase in salary like we’ve had the last two years is just devastating to our budget,” he said. “It’s a big, big hit.”
Tuition Increase
At its February meeting, the school board approved an increase of its out-of-district tuition.
The board approved an increase from $7,650 to $7,800 for the 2019-20 school year.
Weinhold said Washington charges about $10,000 while Pacific charges around $9,800. He said St. Clair is close to Union’s rate.
The tuition is for students who live out of district and choose to attend the school. Weinhold said some years, the district doesn’t have any students who pay. He said this year there are three or four out-of-district students.