With the start of school just around the corner, important dates are on the horizon for parents and students the Union R-XI School District.
Classes begin Thursday, Aug. 22, for all students in the district. This is one week later than it has in previous years because of ongoing construction.
In April 2018, voters approved a $27 million bond issue known as Prop Wildcats for school improvements designed to better handle a population influx.
The district is building a new elementary school and has made alterations to Beaufort Elementary. Union Middle School is being expanded and the district has a new maintenance building.
The new elementary school is under construction and renovations have begun at the middle school. Beaufort Elementary’s construction will be completed before school starts and the new maintenance building is going through finetuning.
Here are some important dates and information for each school in the district.
Union High School
The high school will hold registration the week of Aug. 12 for each specific grade level.
“I’m looking forward to getting the kids and staff back into the building,” said Union High School Principal Amy Kain. “Seeing faces in the school and having everyone back will be great.”
Registration will include school pictures, yearbooks, schedules, A+ contracts and school lunch info.
Money will be needed for the following items: Parking passes are $20; Chrombebooks require $20; class dues are $5 per year; and anyone can pay delinquent fines or fees.
Each day of registration runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Senior registration is planned for Monday, Aug. 12. Junior registration will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, and sophomores can register Wednesday, Aug. 14. Freshman registration is planned for Thursday, Aug. 15.
Freshman registration is called “Freshman Right Start” which includes an optional parent meeting in the Fine Arts Center at 8 a.m., a full day of activities to help students become familiar with the school and a free lunch.
Union Middle School
Middle school staff, parents and students will have to be cognizant of ongoing construction throughout the year. Navigate Building Solutions, the firm in charge of construction for Prop Wildcats, and contractors hired by the district, will be in and out of the school all year.
The middle school addition will include 12 new classrooms on the west side of the building. The addition is expected to be just under 12,000 square feet.
As part of the plan, a new fire lane will be constructed as well as a new traffic circle. The circle will be used for pickup and dropoff.
Early demolition work has begun. Crews also have begun demolition of the old annex building.
“They have been up-front, communicating what happens next,” Union Middle School Principal Ted Koenigsfeld said. “The construction crews will not be disruptive. This year of construction will be a big positive.”
Registration will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents and students can enter through UMS door No. 1A.
Students can get their schedule, find their locker, update information, learn the school and take yearbook photos at registration.
“This is always the most exciting time of the year for educators,” Koenigsfeld said. “Teachers are already here preparing for the upcoming school year.”
Curriculum night will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 5-7 p.m. Parents can follow their child’s schedule, attending a brief presentation by each of the student’s teachers who will explain the curriculum of each class for the year.
Elementary Schools
Each elementary school in the district will feature many changes next year when the new, yet-to-be-named elementary school is opened for the 2020-21 school year. For now though, each school will maintain the same grade levels as in previous years.
Beaufort Elementary received a face-lift over the summer.
“Changes that you will see include the addition of a new gym that also serves as a storm shelter for our students and staff in the case of severe weather,” Principal Kendra Fennessey said. “The old gym has been renovated into the new library/media center, and the old library has been renovated into three classroom spaces as well as an adult restroom. The renovation of the old gym also resulted in the addition of three classrooms that are accessed from the hallway that runs behind the old library.”
Other interior work also was completed throughout the building, such as adding new tile and new paint.
These changes can be seen at the school’s upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday, Aug. 18, from 1-3 p.m. Tours will be included at the ceremony.
An open house for preschool and kindergarten will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4-6 p.m. First through sixth grade open house will be Thursday, Aug. 29, from 4-6 p.m.
Central Elementary will be one of the elementary’s affected by the new elementary school next year. This year will be the last year that it will be kindergarten through third grade.
Nevertheless, Principal Leslie Lause is excited for the year to begin.
“I miss the kids a lot when they’re not here,” Lause said. “I have to stay in the office and do paperwork during the summer.”
The school received a Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Silver Level Schools award. It’s in recognition of successful implementation of schoolwide positive behavior support.
“I’m excited about what we’ve seen with the kids and the teachers,” Lause said in reference to the award. “We’re working on speaking the same language together.”
Programs such as the Leadership Action Team helped lead to the award. Students in first through third grade will choose their top three leadership roles. Those include helping in the garden or the library. Kindergartners will join the program in December after learning about the roles.
A new playground is also being constructed that is ADA accessible.
An open house will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 5-7 p.m.
This will be the last year students will attend Clark-Vitt Elementary.
“This is the last year for Clark-Vitt to exist as an elementary school and while we are anxious to start the new chapter following this school year, we want to spend this year making our last year our best year yet,” Principal Dr. Aaron Burd said.
There also are a few staff changes this year.
Sandy Van Leer is the new reading teacher and Meghan Payne will teach fourth grade. Steve Day is the new fifth-grade teacher and Marilyn Motley is the new music teacher.
The open house for fourth grade will be held Monday, Aug. 19, from 5-6 p.m. The fifth and sixth grade open house will take place the same day from 6-7 p.m.
Early Childhood Center
This will be Meg Vogel’s last year as the director of the school.
Beginning in the 2020-21 school year, Kendra Fennessey will be taking over Vogel’s position as Early Childhood Center director. Vogel will retire July 1, 2020.
“I’m very excited to pass this on to Kendra (Fennessey) who will make sure that children will continue to grow, learn and get along with each other,” Vogel told The Missourian earlier this year. “I’m very excited to share what we’ve created so far, and it will only get better.”
Open house for all programs at the school will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 5-6 p.m.
Half-day preschool will be back in session Monday, Aug. 26. Full-day preschool and Head Start programs begin Thursday, Aug. 22.
Parents as Teachers will have registration and open house Thursday, Aug. 29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the PAT Center located at 501 West End Ave.