The Union R-XI Board of Education approved a spending plan with $32.7 million in expenditures -— 72 percent is headed toward wages and benefits.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold presented the budget to the board at last Wednesday’s meeting which projects the plan’s revenue for the fiscal year to be $32.5 million. The district’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
Purchased services make up 17 percent of the expenditures, supplies take 7 percent and capital projects are using 4 percent. Local bonds and taxes make up 51 percent of the total revenue stream.
The general fund will start with $10,307,356 and is projected to finish with $9,494,358 if everything in the budget is actually spent, resulting in a loss of $812,998. Weinhold said that a transfer from bonds worth $400,000 should cut that number almost in half. This fund is for general operating costs of the district and any expenditures not required or permitted to be accounted for in other funds. It’s a type of reserve fund.
Last year, the district projected to end the year with a deficit of $988,878 in the general fund. However, at the June 26 meeting, a budget revision was passed for the 2018-19 school year that took the district out of the red for spending and into the green with an increase of $68,012. That was the fourth revision to the 2018-19 budget, which saw the deficit fall each time significantly, prior to the surplus.
This is a beginning budget and revisions are expected to be made throughout the year to reflect changes in finances, according to Weinhold.
Even if the district spends all that is projected in this year’s budget, there will be nearly $9.5 million in the general fund at the school year’s end. That will drop the general fund budget to 29 percent compared to the amount of expenditures paid in the previous fiscal year. That is well outside of the 12-20 percent range that is required.
Thanks to growth in the area, it is projected that there will be an assessed value increase up to 8 percent. Weinhold said that number isn’t confirmed, but a projection. The final number won’t come until the end of the year or beginning of 2020.
“We’re building a budget in June, but don’t have all the data,” Weinhold said. “You guys who have been on the board long enough know that. There’s other districts who think the 8 percent assessed value is a little steep, but we’ve had a lot of new growth and that’s been good for us.”
It was a reassessment year in Franklin County, which is why a high assessed value is projected.
“We have had a good year and I think people will see it in their taxes,” Weinhold said. “It’s not because of Union R-XI because it’s a Franklin County assessment, but our new growth has been very strong.”
The budget is projecting an increase in students to enter the district based on the State Adequacy Target. The SAT is the baseline amount given to each district per student, and is a measure of the average spending per student in schools that meet state standards. Weinhold projects the district to receive more revenue from the SAT compared to last year, but that still isn’t a guarantee.
For expenses, the board approved a higher average salary increase for all employees than what was previously expected. Teachers will receive an increase of $1,250 for their base salary on average. With the teacher salary increase plus a STEP raise for all employees, that will give everyone in the district a 4.5 percent salary increase on average.
Health Insurance
Along with the budget, the board approved a new insurance plan that will save the district $200,000 from last year.
Schroepfer Insurance, a broker, was hired by the district to negotiate a new plan. The company came back with a United Healthcare plan that will take the board premiums from $535 from last year to $488.69 beginning on October 1, 2019, when the new plan takes effect.
“We were in a consolidated school district consortium and they were going to raise us nearly 16 percent,” Weinhold said.
They went through negotiations for nearly six months before coming to the conclusion to hire a broker. It was going to result in a $350,000 increase to the district if they stayed in the same plan.
“If we stayed in that, we would have had to look over our plan and made changes whether it was network or co-pays, things like that,” Weinhold said. “We didn’t have a lot of say in that because we were in a group of other schools. If we had to change the network, that would have resulted in us not having access to some hospitals.”
For individual employees their deductible will be $2,000 for in-network treatment. The new plan has gotten rid of the Health Reimbursement Accounts, which helped get rates down in other areas such as co-payments.
“When you change insurance, if you change something on the plan, you have the potential to change to employees and retirees,” Weinhold said. “So, we know, if we do this, it will affect people differently.”
The next board meeting is scheduled Wednesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Union High School in the board room.