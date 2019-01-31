Trails, improvements to the city’s auditorium and new programs were just some of the ideas on Union Park Advisory Board members’ wish lists.
Parks and Recreation Director Angela Sullivan asked park board members to brainstorm potential projects for the city. At Thursday’s meeting, members shared their ideas both big and small.
Sullivan said the session was just to get some ideas on paper. She said at a future meeting, the board could debate the merits and potential of each proposed project.
Some of the smaller projects discussed included new sports leagues, like pickleball or kickball. Another idea was starting a drama club or nature program.
Ashley Campbell, board member, said she knew her suggestion was a “logistical nightmare,” but thought it was worth looking into seeing if the city could have a longer swim season. She said she knows a lot of people who think the pool closes too early.
Campbell also suggested something basketball related for younger kids. She said the outdoor hoops are too high.
Sullivan said adjustable hoops and lower hoops are often damaged by people dunking basketballs. However, she said there is an affordable adapter that could be purchased and used for a workshop or league.
More Trails
Trails also were discussed by multiple board members. Some suggested using the area around the Bourbeuse River for trails. Others pitched more elaborate trails.
Chad Pohlmann said the city should look into using the path of an existing natural gas pipeline that extends from East Central College to the river as some sort of trail.
In the same area, others suggested building a trail that would connect East Central College, the soon-to-be-built new Union R-XI elementary school and Veterans Memorial Park.
Pohlmann also suggested an indoor rec center. Sullivan pointed out that when the new city hall is built, the current building will return to its intended use as an auditorium.
Knowing that, board members talked about improvements that could be made to the auditorium including building a game room or a place for kids to hang out after school.
Other projects discussed were batting cages and shaded areas at Veterans Memorial Park, a community garden and a remote control car track.
Sullivan pitched the idea for renovations to the city’s Clearview Park. She said the park had trails that had to be closed for safety reasons.
If the safety improvements could be made, it would be 20-plus acres for trails.
Updated List
The idea for a dream list stems from Sullivan’s desire to update a previous park board list made in 2012.
Sullivan said the 2012 list had a number of projects on it that the city was able to cross off.
In the major project category, she said one of the goals was to build a new park in the eastern part of town. That was finished when Veterans Memorial Park opened in 2017.
Another major project proposed was a splash park. That also was accomplished when Veterans Memorial opened.
In the moderate category, projects proposed included a dog park, new playground near the sand volleyball courts and a disc golf course. All have been opened since 2012.
For minor projects, Sullivan said one project was completed, at least somewhat.
The 2012 park board proposed a barbecue contest. Last month, the park board backed an idea to have a barbecue contest as part of Founders Day. The first contest will take place with the 2019 event.
The board agreed to share more ideas and continue discussion at a future meeting.