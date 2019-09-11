The Rotary Club of Union is bringing back the 0.1K Fun Run to benefit the club’s scholarship fund.
The run will coincide with the opening of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s Wingfest. The “run” will be Friday, Oct. 4. The event will begin at Elmer’s Tavern and end at Union Wingfest just one block away.
The fun event is intended for people of all ages and abilities. The Rotary wants people to “join in for all the fun without the run.”
Warm-ups will begin at 6:40 p.m. with the run starting at 6:45 p.m.
Cost to take part in the race is $20 per participant. The entrance fee includes event shirt, 0.1K window decal and beverage at Wingfest.
Preregistration is recommended and will guarantee shirt size, if completed by Friday, Sept. 13. Registration forms can be accessed at http://www.unionmochamber.org/union-wingfest.
A completed form and check payment should be mailed to Union Rotary Club, P.O. Box 37 Union, MO 63084. Last chance registration will be available on the night of the event beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Union was founded on April 24, 1957. Annually the club awards $4,500 in scholarships to local students seeking to further their education after graduation.
The Rotary Club of Union meets on Wednesdays at noon at Union Fire Station No. 1, located at 1401 W. Springfield Ave. For more information, or to get involved with the club, contact the club president at 636-583-8471 or asullivan@unionmissouri.org.