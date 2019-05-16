The Rotary Club of Union is seeking new members.
Anyone interested in learning more about the organization can attend an informational mixer on Wednesday, May 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the banquet room at Hagie’s Nineteen.
Rotary International is a worldwide organzation of more than 1.2 million Rotarians within 34,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. As signified by the motto – Service Above Self – Rotary’s main objective is service.
The Rotary Club of Union No. 2349, within District 6060, was founded on April 24, 1957. Members of the club are blended from many different areas in life and professional levels who identify needs within the local community and work together to accomplish those goals.
This includes a variety of community service activities, such as Meals on Wheels for MEAAA Union Senior Center, awarding local student scholarships and sponsoring Franklin County Honor Flight. Worldwide, the club assists Rotary International with the End Polio Now Campaign.
The Rotary Club of Union meets on Wednesdays at noon at Union Fire Station No. 1, located at 1401 W. Springfield Ave.
For more information or to get involved with the club, contact Gary Williams at 636-239-6600 or g.williams@bankfc.com.